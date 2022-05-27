Golden Boot Winners Son, Salah May Face Off in June Friendly

Photo : YONHAP News

The Premier League's Golden Boot co-winners, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, are likely to face off in South Korea.According to sources within the football community on Thursday, the Egyptian men’s national team accepted a South Korean offer to meet for a friendly match on June 14.The Korea Football Association and its Egyptian counterpart have reached an agreement and are soon expected to make a formal announcement.This sets the stage for a possible faceoff between a Son-led South Korean squad and an Egyptian team led by Salah, the driving force behind Liverpool’s dominance in recent years and a three-time winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot.Salah and Son both won the Golden Boot for the 2021-2022 season, each having scored 23 goals.Egypt currently stands at 32nd in the FIFA ranking of men's national teams, three spots below South Korea.