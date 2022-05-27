Early Voting for June 1 Local Elections to Begin Friday

Photo : KBS News

Early voting for the June 1 local elections will be held on Friday and Saturday across some three-thousand-550 polling stations nationwide.According to the National Election Commission, eligible voters can cast their ballots at their nearest voting center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. after showing their identification card.Most early voters will be given seven paper ballots at once, while voters in Sejong will get four, and those in Jeju Island will receive five.Voters infected with COVID-19 or those in self-quarantine can vote on the second day of early voting, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m on Saturday. They will be required to show a special notification text from the government and a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result along with their identification card.The voting process for infected patients or those in self-isolation will be identical to the procedure implemented during standard voting hours, and they will be permitted to enter the polling station after the general public has vacated the premises.