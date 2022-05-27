Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Terrestrial Broadcasters to Announce Exit Poll Results on June 1

Written: 2022-05-26 15:45:31Updated: 2022-05-26 15:46:49

Terrestrial Broadcasters to Announce Exit Poll Results on June 1

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Election Pool, an arm of the Korean Broadcasters Association, said on Thursday that it will conduct exit polls for the June 1 local elections.

KBS, MBC and SBS, the three terrestrial broadcasters that comprise the pool, will carry out exit polls on 110-thousand voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 630 polling stations nationwide.

Exit surveys will also take place for parliamentary by-elections in Incheon and Bundang, where former presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo are vying for National Assembly seats.

The poll results will be announced by all three broadcasters upon the completion of voting for both the general public and voters who have COVID-19 or are self-quarantining at 7:30 p.m.

Other media channels can also cite the results from 7:45 p.m.

A more extensive version of exit polls will also be conducted on 35-hundred voters at 63 polling stations which will include in depth questions in addition to which candidate you voted for.

The polls will be commissioned to three agencies: ​Ipsos, Korea Research International and Hankook Research.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >