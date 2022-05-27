Terrestrial Broadcasters to Announce Exit Poll Results on June 1

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Election Pool, an arm of the Korean Broadcasters Association, said on Thursday that it will conduct exit polls for the June 1 local elections.KBS, MBC and SBS, the three terrestrial broadcasters that comprise the pool, will carry out exit polls on 110-thousand voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 630 polling stations nationwide.Exit surveys will also take place for parliamentary by-elections in Incheon and Bundang, where former presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo are vying for National Assembly seats.The poll results will be announced by all three broadcasters upon the completion of voting for both the general public and voters who have COVID-19 or are self-quarantining at 7:30 p.m.Other media channels can also cite the results from 7:45 p.m.A more extensive version of exit polls will also be conducted on 35-hundred voters at 63 polling stations which will include in depth questions in addition to which candidate you voted for.The polls will be commissioned to three agencies: ​Ipsos, Korea Research International and Hankook Research.