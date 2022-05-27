Yoon Calls for Swift Setup of Reliable Scientific Antivirus System

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has raised the need to quickly establish a scientific infectious disease response system imbued with the public's trust, in preparation for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the coming fall and winter.Yoon made the call during a visit to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) in Osong, North Chungcheong Province, on Thursday.Yoon received a briefing from KDCA Commissioner Peck Kyong-ran on the agency’s efforts to upgrade its response system and listened to experts' opinions.The president said he has always stressed the importance of a scientific, expert-driven response system based on data.He added that a balanced approach is needed to help people continue to freely engage in economic activities, while ensuring the lives and health of the public. He expressed hope that a scientific antivirus system will strike that balance.The president also visited the National Biobank of Korea at the Korea National Institute of Health to examine a project to set up a national big data bioscience.Calling the biobank the key infrastructure of the bio health industry, Yoon pledged to increase investment in the relevant infrastructure to help alleviate companies’ R&D costs.