BTS to Meet Biden at White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House next week to discuss rising anti-Asian hate crimes.The White House said in a press release on Thursday that President Biden and BTS will meet on Tuesday to discuss the experiences of Asians in America, including the concerning trend of hate crimes.The meeting coincides with the AANHPI Heritage Month observed every May that celebrates the histories and cultures of Asian-Americans(AA) and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders(NHPI).The White House said the global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from South Korea, BTS, will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation.It added that President Biden and BTS will also address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, concerns which have become more prevalent in recent years.The White House said President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021.It added that President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and the value of BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity around the world.