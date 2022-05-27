Menu Content

Rival Parties' Floor Leadership to Hold Final Negotiations on Extra Budget Proposal Fri.

Written: 2022-05-27 10:13:36Updated: 2022-05-27 13:39:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leadership of the ruling and opposition parties will meet at around noon on Friday to hold final discussions on the second extra budget bill of the year.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters that he will meet with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun for negotiations, noting that Friday is the last day of the National Assembly’s extraordinary session.

Kweon said the extra budget was designed to help small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and called for the DP’s active cooperation in passing the budget bill.

The rival parties are struggling to reconcile their differences on the budget bill as the DP reportedly proposed spending in excess of 50 trillion won while the PPP has adhered to the initial plan of 36-point-four trillion won.
