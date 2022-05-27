Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan to Allow Entry of Foreigners in Tour Groups from June 10

Written: 2022-05-27 10:41:59Updated: 2022-05-27 14:43:01

Japan to Allow Entry of Foreigners in Tour Groups from June 10

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from June 10, South Koreans will be able to travel to Japan if they are part of a tour group.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in Tokyo on Thursday that Japan will resume the entry of foreign travelers from June 10. However, in a bid to prevent the potential spread of infections, tourism arrivals will be limited to guided tour groups.

The move comes after Japan banned foreigners from entering the country for travel purposes in April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading globally.

Tokyo also plans to double the current cap on daily entries from ten-thousand to 20-thousand starting from next Wednesday.

Also from next Wednesday, travelers entering Japan from 98 countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and China, will not be subject to COVID-19 tests or quarantine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >