Japan to Allow Entry of Foreigners in Tour Groups from June 10

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from June 10, South Koreans will be able to travel to Japan if they are part of a tour group.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced in Tokyo on Thursday that Japan will resume the entry of foreign travelers from June 10. However, in a bid to prevent the potential spread of infections, tourism arrivals will be limited to guided tour groups.The move comes after Japan banned foreigners from entering the country for travel purposes in April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading globally.Tokyo also plans to double the current cap on daily entries from ten-thousand to 20-thousand starting from next Wednesday.Also from next Wednesday, travelers entering Japan from 98 countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and China, will not be subject to COVID-19 tests or quarantine.