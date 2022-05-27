Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Xing Urges S. Korea to be Open, Transparent, Inclusive amid IPEF Participation

Written: 2022-05-27 13:47:45Updated: 2022-05-27 14:54:05

Xing Urges S. Korea to be Open, Transparent, Inclusive amid IPEF Participation

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s top diplomat in South Korea urged Seoul to fulfill its promise of openness, transparency and inclusion while participating in a U.S.-led economic and trade cooperative body.

According to the Chinese Communist Party’s daily, the Global Times, Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming made the call at a bilateral cooperation event in Seoul on Thursday.

Asked about Beijing reacting sensitively to Seoul’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF), Xing said Washington has a clear intention of forming a regional framework that excludes Beijing.

Expressing concern over a change in foreign policy direction under the new Yoon Suk Yeol administration, Xing pressed Seoul to meet Beijing halfway to further advance their ties.

The ambassador said he hopes the two sides jointly maintain their production networks and that Seoul utilizes diverse platforms to share economic and trade opportunities with Beijing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >