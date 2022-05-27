Xing Urges S. Korea to be Open, Transparent, Inclusive amid IPEF Participation

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s top diplomat in South Korea urged Seoul to fulfill its promise of openness, transparency and inclusion while participating in a U.S.-led economic and trade cooperative body.According to the Chinese Communist Party’s daily, the Global Times, Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming made the call at a bilateral cooperation event in Seoul on Thursday.Asked about Beijing reacting sensitively to Seoul’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF), Xing said Washington has a clear intention of forming a regional framework that excludes Beijing.Expressing concern over a change in foreign policy direction under the new Yoon Suk Yeol administration, Xing pressed Seoul to meet Beijing halfway to further advance their ties.The ambassador said he hopes the two sides jointly maintain their production networks and that Seoul utilizes diverse platforms to share economic and trade opportunities with Beijing.