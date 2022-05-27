Menu Content

NEC Poll: 71% of Voters Plan to Vote in Local Elections

Written: 2022-05-27 17:18:44Updated: 2022-05-27 18:31:47

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent polls finds that seven out of ten voters definitely plan to cast their ballots in the June local elections and parliamentary by-elections. 

According to the poll by the National Election Commission (NEC) on Sunday and Monday, 71-point-five percent of the respondents said they will certainly vote in the local elections. 

It marks a rise of one-point-seven percentage points from the NEC's previous survey conducted last Monday and Tuesday. 

More than 65 percent said they have already decided whom to vote for, and 40 percent said they will vote during the two-day period of early voting. 

The poll, conducted by Gallup Korea on some 15-hundred adults, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.

Further details of the poll are available on the NEC website.
