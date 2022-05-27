Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Maintains Status as BSE-Free Country

Written: 2022-05-27 18:32:05Updated: 2022-05-27 18:32:27

S. Korea Maintains Status as BSE-Free Country

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has managed to retain its status as a country free of a mad cow disease and numerous other animal diseases. 

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Friday that the nation was recognized again as a country free of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), African horse sickness (AHD) and peste des petits ruminants (PPR).

According to the ministry, the nation garnered the status in a general assembly of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) held from Monday to Thursday.

The OIE, with 182 member states, establishes standards related to animal diseases and awards countries a status free of certain animal diseases.  

A senior ministry official said that the government will enhance management of animal diseases based on issues discussed during the general assembly and continue efforts to maintain its status.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >