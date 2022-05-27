S. Korea Maintains Status as BSE-Free Country

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has managed to retain its status as a country free of a mad cow disease and numerous other animal diseases.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Friday that the nation was recognized again as a country free of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), African horse sickness (AHD) and peste des petits ruminants (PPR).According to the ministry, the nation garnered the status in a general assembly of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) held from Monday to Thursday.The OIE, with 182 member states, establishes standards related to animal diseases and awards countries a status free of certain animal diseases.A senior ministry official said that the government will enhance management of animal diseases based on issues discussed during the general assembly and continue efforts to maintain its status.