S. Korea Maintains Status as BSE-Free Country

South Korea has managed to retain its status as a country free of a mad cow disease and numerous other animal diseases.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Friday that the nation was recognized again as a country free of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), African horse sickness (AHD) and peste des petits ruminants (PPR).
According to the ministry, the nation garnered the status in a general assembly of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) held from Monday to Thursday.
The OIE, with 182 member states, establishes standards related to animal diseases and awards countries a status free of certain animal diseases.
A senior ministry official said that the government will enhance management of animal diseases based on issues discussed during the general assembly and continue efforts to maintain its status.