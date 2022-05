Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below 15-thousand with the number of critically ill patients also falling below 200 for the first time in ten months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 14-thousand-398 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, down by more than two thousand from the previous day. The country's accumulated caseload is more than 18 million.For a Friday tally, it's the lowest figure in 18 weeks.The number of critically ill patients fell by eleven from the previous day to 196, the fewest since July last year.A total of 36 deaths were reported Friday, 24 of whom were 80 and older. The death toll has climbed to 24-thousand-139. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.