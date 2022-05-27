Menu Content

S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases Remain in 10,000 Range for 4th Day

Written: 2022-05-29 10:18:30Updated: 2022-05-29 20:30:43

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases in South Korea stayed in the ten-thousand range for four days in a row amid a continued downturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that 12-thousand-653 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 26 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18-million-80-thousand-323.

It marks the lowest Sunday figure in 18 weeks since January 30, when it posted 17-thousand-522.

The figure dropped by some 86-hundred from a week ago and 12-thousand from two weeks ago.

The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities dropped by eight from a day ago to 188, the lowest since July 19 of last year.

Saturday saw 19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-158 and the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.
