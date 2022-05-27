Rival Parties Canvass in Gyeonggi Ahead of Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

With three days left until the June 1 local elections, the leaderships of rival parties will campaign in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday, the biggest battlefield for the elections.Rep. Yun Ho-jung, co-chair of the emergency steering committee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), will canvass in Yongin, Icheon and Guri on Sunday.Park Ji-hyun, the DP's other co-chair, will assist the party's candidates in Seongnam City in Gyeonggi Province.The ruling People Power Party (PPP) will hold a meeting of its election committee in Ansan on Sunday morning, while PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok plans to woo voter support in Gimpo, Paju, Uijeongbu and Yangju on Sunday.Yeo Young-guk and Bae Jin-gyo, the co-chairs of the minor opposition Justice Party's election committee, will meet voters in Siheung and Anyang.