Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Parties Canvass in Gyeonggi Ahead of Local Elections

Written: 2022-05-29 14:10:52Updated: 2022-05-29 20:29:31

Rival Parties Canvass in Gyeonggi Ahead of Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

With three days left until the June 1 local elections, the leaderships of rival parties will campaign in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday, the biggest battlefield for the elections.

Rep. Yun Ho-jung, co-chair of the emergency steering committee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), will canvass in Yongin, Icheon and Guri on Sunday.

Park Ji-hyun, the DP's other co-chair, will assist the party's candidates in Seongnam City in Gyeonggi Province.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) will hold a meeting of its election committee in Ansan on Sunday morning, while PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok plans to woo voter support in Gimpo, Paju, Uijeongbu and Yangju on Sunday.

Yeo Young-guk and Bae Jin-gyo, the co-chairs of the minor opposition Justice Party's election committee, will meet voters in Siheung and Anyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >