Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has South Korean archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik among 21 new cardinals.The pope read out the names of his selection after delivering traditional Sunday remarks from an open window of the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter’s Square.You has become the fourth South Korean cardinal, after Cardinals Stephen Kim Sou-hwan, Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk and Andrew Yeom Soo-jung.You, born in 1951, is currently serving as Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Daejeon and Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy of the Holy See.