Inter-Korea

N. Korea's New Fever Cases Rise above 100,000

Written: 2022-05-30 08:29:39Updated: 2022-05-30 10:31:33

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's daily new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, climbed back above 100-thousand after three days.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 100-thousand-710 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The daily tally rose above 100-thousand after staying below the mark for two straight days.

The headquarters said one death was reported during the period, with the death toll rising to 70 and the fatality rate standing at zero-point-002 percent.

The North appears to have added no new deaths for the preceding two days as the headquarters did not release the relevant tally for Friday and Saturday.

The KCNA said that more than three-point-54 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and more than three-point-36 million of them recovered with some 188-thousand receiving treatment.

Under the circumstances, sources in China said on Sunday that North Korean authorities partially lifted the lockdown in Pyongyang at noon that day, less than three weeks after the nationwide lockdown.
