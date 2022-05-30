Extra Budget Approved in Cabinet Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has approved the largest-ever 62 trillion won extra budget that passed in parliament on Sunday.The first extra budget under the Yoon Suk Yeol government was approved on Monday morning during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The prime minister said that the Yoon administration pursues a policy that provides sufficient and solid support for people in trouble rather than offering extensive support for everyone. He said the extra budget marks the Yoon government's first move toward the goal.The parliamentary passage of the extra budget came after rival parties agreed to increase the amount of the budget by two-point-six trillion won to 39 trillion won.Including 23 trillion won in grants to regional governments, the total amount of the extra budget reaches 62 trillion, the largest ever for any supplementary budget.When the budget bill is endorsed by President Yoon, the government plans to provide cash relief between six million and ten million won to each of some three-point-71 million small merchants and micro businesses owners as early as Monday afternoon.