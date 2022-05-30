Authorities: No Further Spread of African Swine Fever

Photo : KBS News

Authorities have said that there was no further spread of African swine fever(ASF) since the nation reported its first case among livestock in seven months last week in Gangwon Province.Last Thursday, pigs at a farm in Hongcheon were confirmed to have contracted the deadly animal disease.The ASF Central Disaster Management Headquarters, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, said on Sunday that they conducted a thorough test on farms which appeared to have epidemiological links with the Hongcheon farm, but all tested negative.The authorities added that no peculiarities were found in clinical tests conducted on other pig farms in the province.The headquarters expected the latest outbreak will have little impact on supply in the domestic pork market.The authorities culled more than eleven-hundred pigs at the Hongcheon farm to prevent the spread of the deadly animal diseases, while disinfecting 64-thousand vehicles and facilities in Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces from Thursday to Sunday.