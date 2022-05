Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ji Eun-hee has clinched her sixth LPGA title in Las Vegas.Ji beat Ayaka Furue of Japan by three strokes in the finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Sunday.With the win, Ji collected 225-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money.The last time Ji earned an LPGA title was in January 2019 when she won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.Also with Sunday’s victory, 36-year-old Ji became the oldest LPGA winner from South Korea. Previously, the record had been held by Park Hee-young who won the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open at the age of 32.