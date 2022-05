Photo : YONHAP News

Yang In-mo has become the first South Korean violinist to win the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition.The competition’s jury on Sunday named Yang as the first prize winner out of the six finalists of the competition held in Helsinki, Finland.The jury awarded second place to Nathan Meltzer of the U.S. and third place to Dmytro Udovychenko of Ukraine.Named after one of Finland’s most renowned composers, the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition is one of the oldest and most prestigious violin competitions in the world for violinists who are 30 years old or younger.This year, a record 240 violinists from 16 countries applied for the competition, 39 of whom participated in the competition. The next competition will be held in 2025.