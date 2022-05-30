BTS Arrives in Washington to Meet with Biden on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS arrived in Washington on Sunday on invitation to the White House from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, inclusion and representation.Six of the group's seven members landed at Dulles International Airport on Sunday, and were escorted out of the airport through a special VIP exit to the disappointment of dozens of fans awaiting their arrival.The septet's seventh member, Jungkook, reportedly arrived in the U.S. on Saturday and was expected to join the rest of the group.On Tuesday, the band will visit the White House for the first time to hold discussions with Biden on Asian inclusion and representation, as well as anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.The White House earlier said Biden and BTS will also discuss the group's platform as youth ambassadors spreading a message of hope and positivity around the world.The K-pop stars had previously shared their own experiences of discrimination, condemning racial discrimination, hatred and violence.