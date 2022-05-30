Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Extra Budget Payouts to Begin Monday Afternoon

Written: 2022-05-30 14:11:05Updated: 2022-05-30 14:58:31

Extra Budget Payouts to Begin Monday Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to move swiftly on the latest extra budget providing compensation to small businesses hit by COVID-19 and support for vulnerable groups.

The finance ministry on Monday announced that it aims to execute over 80 percent of the designated tasks by late June.

Out of the total 62 trillion won, 24 trillion won will be set aside for local governments and as reserve funds. The remaining 38 trillion won will be spent as general expenditure.

With applications being accepted as of noon on Monday, the payouts, totaling 23 trillion won, will be made starting at 3 p.m. Officials expect to complete more than 90 percent of the payouts over the next ten days.

Online applications will only require identification verification and the submission of a bank account number. Around three-point-71 million recipients will each get between six to ten million won.

Temporary state support of up to one million won for low-income households in the form of prepaid cards will begin to be distributed in early July without a separate application process.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >