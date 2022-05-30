Military Maintaining Readiness Posture amid Growing Nuclear Test Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

​The military is closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear testing site in coordination with the U.S. and maintaining a firm readiness posture amid growing speculation that the North may soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Kim Jun-rak made the comment on Monday in response to questions about foreign media and expert speculation that the test could be carried out around the time of the U.S.' Memorial Day weekend.While intelligence authorities assess that the North has essentially completed the restoration of its Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility, they are reportedly on the lookout for final preparations, such as connecting cables and backfilling pits at the site.The U.S. is expected to actively consider deploying its strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula, should the North push ahead with the nuclear test or another intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch.Moon Hong-sik, the defense ministry deputy spokesperson, meanwhile, declined to comment on whether the U.S. has notified the South of such plans.