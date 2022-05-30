Key Posts in National Assembly Unfilled amid Partisan Stand-off

Photo : YONHAP News

The first half of the 21st session of the National Assembly ended on Sunday with the rival political parties failing to fill the chamber’s top positions and form committees for the latter half of the four-year term.While the parties plan to launch negotiations soon after the local elections on Wednesday, they are expected to lock horns over which party will take the chairmanship of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.Following a sweeping victory in the 2020 general elections, the now-main opposition Democratic Party(DP) made a rare move by taking both the parliamentary speaker and the legislation committee chair posts.Last July, the DP agreed with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to hand over the legislation committee chairmanship.The PPP is demanding that the DP fulfill its promise, but the DP has slammed the PPP for its double standard, referring to its earlier withdrawal from their agreement on a set of disputed prosecutorial bills.