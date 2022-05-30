Japan Calls S. Korea's Marine Survey Near Dokdo 'Unacceptable'

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Japan has denounced the maritime survey conducted by South Korea in waters off the Dokdo islets in the East Sea as unacceptable.Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a press briefing on Monday that the Japanese Coast Guard confirmed a South Korean research vessel had extended a wire-like object into waters off the islets on Sunday.He added that as this occurred without prior consent from Japan, the country lodged a strong protest with South Korea, calling for an immediate halt to the survey via diplomatic channels.When asked how the Japanese government evaluates such an event after the inauguration of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has called for improved relations between the two nations, Matsuno said that while he is not in a position to speak for South Korea's intentions, Dokdo is Japanese territory under international law and South Korea's actions are unacceptable.This marks the first time since May 2017 that Japan lodged a protest with South Korea over a marine survey around Dokdo. Japan claims the South Korea-controlled Dokdo islets as Japanese territory, calling them Takeshima.