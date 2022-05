Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday to celebrate the resumption of flights connecting South Korea's Gimhae and Japan's Fukuoka that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea Airports Corporation on Monday, officials from the Busan city government, the Japanese consulate general and Gimhae International Airport are set to attend the event.Representatives from the airline and tourism industries in the Busan area will also sit down for talks on normalizing international flights between the two countries and revitalizing the regional economies.Aside from Incheon International Airport, the Gimhae airport in Busan is the first to resume flights to Japan. Prior to the pandemic, around three million passengers traveled to and from 13 cities in Japan via the airport.