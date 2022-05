Photo : YONHAP News

A group of representatives from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to visit war-stricken Ukraine following Wednesday's local elections.In a press release on Monday, the PPP said a special delegation led by party leader Lee Jun-seok representing South Korean-Ukrainian solidarity for liberty and peace is seeking to make the trip in early June, with details to be announced at a later date.The ruling party said the delegation is expected to deliver condolences on behalf of the South Korean people, who wish for the violence to end and peace to come to Ukraine.Stating that the upcoming visit will be the first by a political party from an Asian country, the PPP said it hopes to express its strong support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.