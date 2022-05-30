Justice Minister Positive on New Division to Vet High-level Post Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon was affirmative on a new planned division under his ministry which will be responsible for vetting candidates of senior government posts, referring to it as a way forward in politics.In a meeting with reporters on Monday, Han responded to concerns over the new division overseeing personnel screening, saying that the change would make it possible for reporters to question those in charge of vetting candidates, something it was not able to do in the past.The division is slated to be established on June 7.The division is an alternative to the post of senior secretary to the president for civil affairs, previously in charge of screening personnel for an administration and later scrapped by Yoon. Enforcement rules are currently being changed to allow this new team to take on the role.The new division had sparked concerns among critics that prosecutors will be in charge of both recommending people for public office as well as vetting those recommendations.