Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Song Kang-ho Returns Home After Winning Cannes Best Actor Award

Written: 2022-05-30 16:12:28Updated: 2022-05-30 16:40:50

Song Kang-ho Returns Home After Winning Cannes Best Actor Award

Photo : YONHAP News

Song Kang-ho has returned to South Korea after winning the country's first best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in the movie "Broker."

Walking out of an arrivals gate at Incheon International Airport on Monday, Song thanked Korean movie fans for their support and said that the achievement wouldn't have been possible if not for the fans.

Speaking to the hundreds of fans and journalists congregated to mark the historic honor, he explained that the movie is a unique and touching story that can be enjoyed as a story about the people, society and our emotions and asked for support when it hits the theaters soon.

Song received the Best Actor award at this year's Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday for his lead performance in the Korean drama "Broker," written and directed by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. The movie depicts the relationships of characters formed through a baby box, where people anonymously drop off newborns that they can't raise.

Meanwhile, Park Chan-wook, who won Best Director for his romance film "Decision to Leave", is expected to arrive later in the afternoon.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >