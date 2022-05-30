DP Seoul Mayor Candidate Vows to Consult with Jeju on Gimpo Airport Relocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul mayoral candidate from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Song Young-gil has emphasized his intention to relocate Gimpo Airport, though he said the decision will not be carried out without a consensus from the people of Jeju Island.At a press conference on Monday, Song also said consent from the central government will be essential and pledged to devise a plan together with the DP’s Jeju gubernatorial candidate Oh Young-hun when they are elected.Previously, Song had pledged to relocate Gimpo Airport and use the land for new redevelopment projects, a proposal inspired by the current restrictions imposed on the area from altitude limits for being near the airport. He had claimed this would also revitalize other less used airports near Seoul.The ruling People Power Party had denounced the plan, calling it negligent for its impact on other regional development projects, including two airport construction projects undergoing preparation. There has also been criticism that the tourism industry on Jeju Island will take a hit as hundreds of flights fly in and out of the metropolitan area and the island.To counter such concerns, Song has called for making a high speed train tunnel under the sea connecting all the major inland stations to the island.