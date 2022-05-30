G7, EU Issue Strong Denouncement of N. Korea's Latest ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of seven major countries(G7) has strongly condemned North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).According to Reuters, G7 foreign ministers relayed the stance in a joint statement issued on Monday, together with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.In it, they expressed serious concerns over the “unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests with increasingly versatile systems across all ranges.”In particular, they strongly denounced the North’s ICBM launch last week, urging every UN member state to express similar condemnation against the regime’s actions.North Korea's latest provocation involving three ballistic missiles, including one presumed to be an ICBM, came last Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden was returning home from his back-to-back trips to South Korea and Japan.The UN Security Council put to a vote the next day a new UN resolution seeking additional sanctions on the North over its recent ballistic missile launches, but it was vetoed by China and Russia.