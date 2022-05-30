Menu Content

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Poland Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks on Monday to discuss cooperation in the defense and arms industry and regional security.

According to Seoul's defense ministry, minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, held talks at the ministry building in the Yongsan District of Seoul.

The two sides agreed to strengthen substantive cooperation in the defense industry as they shared the view that defense cooperation could contribute to deepening ties between the militaries of the two nations and enhance their common interests.

The defense chiefs assessed that although their nations are geographically distant, they share the common values of democracy, justice and freedom and are in close cooperation in various areas including defense.

Minister Lee expressed his gratitude for Poland's support for efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and Blaszczak said his country will continue to provide "all possible support" toward that objective.
