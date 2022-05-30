Foreign Ministry: S. Korea Cannot Accept Japan's Protest over Marine Survey Near Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says it "cannot accept" the protest by Japan over its "legitimate" maritime survey by a South Korean vessel in waters off the Dokdo islets in the East Sea.Seoul's foreign ministry said on Monday that South Korea dismisses the premise of Japan's protest over a legitimate activity conducted in accordance with related domestic and international laws, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.The ministry issued the position after Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said earlier in the day that the Japanese Coast Guard confirmed a South Korean research vessel had extended a wire-like object into waters off the islets on Sunday.The cabinet secretary then said Tokyo lodged a strong protest with South Korea, calling for an immediate halt to the survey via diplomatic channels.It marks the first time since May 2017 that Japan has lodged a protest with South Korea over a marine survey around Dokdo. Japan claims that Dokdo is a Japanese territory, calling the islets Takeshima.