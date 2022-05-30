N. Korea Reports 96,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said its daily new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, fell below 100-thousand.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 96-thousand-20 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday. No new deaths were reported.The KCNA said that more than three-point-64 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and more than three-point-46 million of them recovered with some 183-thousand receiving treatment.According to figures provided by the North, the number of daily fever cases, which peaked at nearly 400-thousand on May 15, has steadily decreased and has been hovering around 100-thousand toward the end of this month.However, experts are having doubts about the North's official tallies, pointing out that the number of deaths is too small compared to the number of fever cases.