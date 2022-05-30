S. Korea Suffers Triple Fall in Industrial Output, Consumption, Investment in April

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The nation witnessed a fall in industrial output and consumption as well as investment in April, the first triple fall in over two years.Statistics Korea said on Tuesday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 116-point-four in April, down zero-point-seven percent from a month earlier.The fall comes after the index rebounded in March with a rise of one-point-six percent after declining zero-point-three percent in both January and February.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries slipped three-point-three percent in April, while output in the service industry rose one-point-four percent.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, fell zero-point-two percent last month, posting a drop for the second consecutive month.Facility investment plunged seven-point-five percent on-month.It marks the first time in 26 months that the nation suffered falls in all three categories of industrial output, consumption and investment.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle fell by zero-point-three percentage points on-month to 102-point-one in April, declining for the second straight month.