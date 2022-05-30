COVID-19 At-home Treatment System to See Adjustments from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to apply phased adjustments to the COVID-19 at-home treatment system from next week.Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min announced the decision on Tuesday in the opening remarks of a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.The minister said the government will continue to increase the number of clinics where COVID-19 patients can receive in-person treatment during the period of isolation and quarantine.As for high-risk groups among COVID-19 patients recovering at home, the government will reduce the daily monitoring of the groups from the current two to one.He said, however, that the government will maintain the around-the-clock response system for at-home treatment patients in conjunction with the four-week extension of the seven-day quarantine requirement for COVID-19 infections.Lee explained that the government made the decision in light of the general downturn in infections and the plan to introduce a fast-track process to provide care for “high-risk” COVID-19 patients.