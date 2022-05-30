Around 17,000 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Reported on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported about 17-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a general downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 17-thousand-191 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 43 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18 million-103-thousand-638.The daily tally increased two-point-eight times from a day ago as the weekdays' figures are usually larger than figures for weekends. However, it marks the first time in 17 weeks that Tuesday tallies fell to the range of ten-thousand.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities rose by two from a day ago to 180, remaining in 100s for the fourth consecutive day.Monday saw nine deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-176 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home fell to around 98-thousand, falling below 100-thousand for the first time since February 3.