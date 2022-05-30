Businesspeople of S. Korea, Japan Call for Continuing Improvement in Bilateral Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Top South Korean and Japanese businesspeople have called for progress in dialogue between their governments and vowed to boost economic cooperation and mutual exchanges in a joint statement.The statement was issued on Monday following a virtual conference organized by the Korea-Japan Economic Association and the Korea-Japan Cooperation Foundation for Industry and Technology.The conference was the 54th of its kind to be held and the largest gathering involving businesspeople of the two countries since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.In the joint statement, the meeting’s participants assessed that strained Seoul-Tokyo relations are affecting economic activities. They then said they welcome the perception that efforts must be made to prevent bilateral ties from worsening as well as signs that the two countries are seeking to improve ties.The businesspeople also said that as both countries are geographically limited and lack natural resources, Seoul and Tokyo share common challenges in the areas of environment, energy, decarbonization, low birthrates and aging societies.They stressed that bilateral cooperation is more important than ever amid rapid changes in the world, including the COVID-19 pandemic.The businesspeople then expressed hope that their governments make headway in dialogue, thus enabling the two countries’ businesses to freely and safely carry out economic activities.