Navy Sends off Destroyers, Officers for Rim of the Pacific Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy on Tuesday sent off warships and personnel that will take part in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise.A send-off ceremony was held at the Jeju Naval Base as the Rim of the Pacific Exercise(RIMPAC) is scheduled to kick off on June 29 to August 4 near Hawaii.This year will mark the 17th time South Korea will take part in the biennial exercise and will see its largest participation yet since the country first joined the maritime drill in 1990.The Navy is sending a 14-thousand-500-ton transport ship, and the 76-hundred-ton Sejong the Great, which is the nation’s first Aegis destroyer, as well as the Munmu the Great destroyer, a submarine, a maritime surveillance patrol aircraft, two helicopters and nine amphibious assault vehicles.Roughly one-thousand Navy service members will take part in the maritime exercise.This year, the RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime training exercise, will see the participation of 26 countries, including Australia, Canada and Japan.