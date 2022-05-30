Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea Rises 4 Notches to Rank 15th in WEF's Tourism Development Index

Written: 2022-05-31 11:23:03Updated: 2022-05-31 15:29:45

S. Korea Rises 4 Notches to Rank 15th in WEF's Tourism Development Index

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has ranked 15th in the World Economic Forum(WEF)'s Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2021, a gauge of "factors and policies that enable the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector."

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed the ranking on Tuesday, an elevation of four notches from 2019 and the highest level South Korea has reached since the WEF began biennially compiling the index from 2007.

Japan topped the list of 117 countries followed by the U.S., Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland. Among Asian countries, Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea and Hong Kong came within the top 30.

In assessing the latest index, the WEF added new categories in light of changes resulting from COVID-19, including climate, environment, greenhouse gas emissions, and poverty and gender equality rates as well as accessibility to medical services.

The report said although there were more international tourists in January 2022 on-year compared to all of 2021 at 18 million, the figure was still 67 percent short of what it was in January of 2019, citing data from the UN World Tourism Organization.

It noted the importance of learning from recent and ongoing crises and adopting changes to "embed long-term inclusivity, sustainability and resilience into the travel and tourism sector as it faces evolving challenges and risks."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >