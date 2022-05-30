DP Stresses Need to Keep Yoon Gov't in Check in Run-up to Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) sought voter support ahead of Wednesday's local elections, highlighting the need to keep the Yoon Suk Yeol government in check.Yun Ho-jung, co-chair of the DP's interim leadership committee, claimed on Tuesday that under the new government, the nation is regressing to an era of violent public suppression with the prosecution at the helm.Apologizing for disappointing the public following his party's defeat in the presidential race, Yun said that should the public turn away from politics, the Yoon government's dogmatic rule will drive the nation towards dissolution.DP co-chair Park Ji-hyun urged voters to choose real freedom in which both the haves and have-nots can equally enjoy.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the tested and proven members of his party are prepared to work towards improving the quality of life in the country, adding that the party will take care of the pledges President Yoon fails to fulfill.