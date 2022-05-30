PPP Floor Leader Urges Supporters to Cast Vote in June 1 Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has urged supporters to cast their ballots in Wednesday's local elections, saying that advocating for the party without voting is equivalent to giving up.At a party meeting on Tuesday, Kweon called on voters to complete a change in government through a PPP victory in the local elections, saying that the Wednesday ballot amounts to the second half of the transition.Referring to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s narrow election victory of only zero-point-seven-percentage points, the floor leader urged party members not to let their guard down.Kweon slammed former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who is seeking a parliamentary seat for Incheon's Gyeyang-B District in Wednesday's by-elections, for prioritizing his personal political gain at the expense of the party.In reference to Lee’s appearance with DP interim co-chairs Yun Ho-jung and Park Ji-hyun, in which they pledged to innovate the party following internal strife, Kweon said such a promise is just typical pandering for votes.