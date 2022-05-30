Menu Content

PPP Floor Leader Urges Supporters to Cast Vote in June 1 Elections

Written: 2022-05-31 13:35:36Updated: 2022-05-31 16:38:41

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has urged supporters to cast their ballots in Wednesday's local elections, saying that advocating for the party without voting is equivalent to giving up.

At a party meeting on Tuesday, Kweon called on voters to complete a change in government through a PPP victory in the local elections, saying that the Wednesday ballot amounts to the second half of the transition.

Referring to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s narrow election victory of only zero-point-seven-percentage points, the floor leader urged party members not to let their guard down.

Kweon slammed former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who is seeking a parliamentary seat for Incheon's Gyeyang-B District in Wednesday's by-elections, for prioritizing his personal political gain at the expense of the party.

In reference to Lee’s appearance with DP interim co-chairs Yun Ho-jung and Park Ji-hyun, in which they pledged to innovate the party following internal strife, Kweon said such a promise is just typical pandering for votes.
