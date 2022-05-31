Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Election Watchdog Chief Pledges Fair, Precise Election Management

Written: 2022-05-31 13:53:24Updated: 2022-05-31 15:54:33

Election Watchdog Chief Pledges Fair, Precise Election Management

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's election watchdog has pledged to manage Wednesday's local elections in a fair and precise manner to ensure that each and every vote is counted in the final outcome.

In a statement issued on the eve of Wednesday’s elections, National Election Commission(NEC) Chairperson Rho Tae-ak said local elections are the embodiment of grassroots democracy in which officials whose work directly affects the people's daily lives are selected.

Thanking voters for their cooperation in the two-day early voting period last Friday and Saturday which wrapped without complications, Rho said preparations to ensure that Wednesday's voting is conducted in a similar manner have been completed.

Voters who tested positive for COVID-19 will be permitted to cast their ballots the same way as general voters between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m after the general public.

When voters with mobility difficulties cast their ballots at a temporary booth on the ground floor, they can personally seal their ballot inside an envelope, after which a designated official will insert the envelope into a ballot box.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >