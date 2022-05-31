Election Watchdog Chief Pledges Fair, Precise Election Management

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's election watchdog has pledged to manage Wednesday's local elections in a fair and precise manner to ensure that each and every vote is counted in the final outcome.In a statement issued on the eve of Wednesday’s elections, National Election Commission(NEC) Chairperson Rho Tae-ak said local elections are the embodiment of grassroots democracy in which officials whose work directly affects the people's daily lives are selected.Thanking voters for their cooperation in the two-day early voting period last Friday and Saturday which wrapped without complications, Rho said preparations to ensure that Wednesday's voting is conducted in a similar manner have been completed.Voters who tested positive for COVID-19 will be permitted to cast their ballots the same way as general voters between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m after the general public.When voters with mobility difficulties cast their ballots at a temporary booth on the ground floor, they can personally seal their ballot inside an envelope, after which a designated official will insert the envelope into a ballot box.