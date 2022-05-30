N. Korean Propaganda Outlets Slam Yoon-Biden Summit Outcome

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's propaganda outlets slammed a joint statement issued after a summit meeting between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. in Seoul earlier this month.Propaganda website Maeari on Tuesday denounced the statement as one derived from treason, submission and ignorance, further decrying the declaration to be worse than all the unfair treaties in the peninsula’s history.On Seoul and Washington's agreement to expand joint military drills and resume the operation of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, the website contended that South Korea "vividly revealed its true colors of belligerence, betraying its own people for the United States."Another website, the Tongil Voice, bluntly criticized Seoul and Washington for initiating an economic security dialogue between their respective national security councils. It said the U.S. is trying to further tighten its grip on South Korea as it did through the South Korea-U.S. Working Group established during the previous administration.Yet another propaganda outlet, Uriminzokkiri, meanwhile, claimed that the summit will only worsen the distrust and hostility between the two Koreas.North Korea has yet to issue a response to the May 21 summit through its official state media.