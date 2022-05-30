Brazil Friendly to be National Team's Toughest Test ahead of World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

This week's friendly football match against Brazil is set to be the South Korean men's team's most challenging contest, as reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min goes head to head against Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.Local football fans will be treated to an enticing game on Thursday between South Korea, currently standing at 29th in the FIFA rankings, and top-ranked, five-time World Cup winners Brazil starting at 8 p.m. at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.It will be the second time in nine years that Son and Neymar face off against each other since the two sides' friendly match at the same venue in October 2013. Brazil came away the victors in a 2-0 win thanks to a free kick goal by the Brazilian ace himself.While Son is at the height of his career, pundits have indicated the national team should position themselves to learn from the match's outcome that can be useful in the 2022 World Cup in November.The match against Brazil will be South Korea's first of four pre-World Cup friendlies in June. The national team is set to face 28th-ranked Chile next Monday in Daejeon, then number 50 Paraguay on June 10 in Suwon.The final match will be against 32nd-ranked Egypt, expected to feature Liverpool's Golden Boot co-winner Mohamed Salah, on June 14 in Seoul.