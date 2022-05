Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that broke out in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday morning continues to spread amid dry conditions and strong winds.Miryang city authorities said on Tuesday that embers, driven by strong winds, are flying from one place to another as the main blaze continues to spread to nearby mountains. As the winds blow northward, the fire is heading toward the top of the mountains.The smoke and burning smell is being detected as far as Gimhae, the city south of Miryang across the Nakdong River.The Korea Forest Service issued the highest wildfire response level of three, and evacuated nearly 480 residents living nearby.