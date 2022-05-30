COVID-19 Risk Level Remains at 'Low' for 2nd Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The COVID-19 risk level has stayed at the second lowest "low" position for a second consecutive week amid a continued decline in detected infections.In a Tuesday briefing, the Central Disease Control Headquarters said the risk level for last week was determined to be “low” nationwide given the downward trend in new cases, critically ill patients and deaths.The headquarters noted that new infections have consistently dropped over the past ten weeks and the virus reproduction rate has remained below one for nine weeks in a row, standing at zero-point-82.Concerning factors remain, however, such as omicron subvariants. Twenty-eight cases of the BA.2.12.1 virus were detected in Korea last week, with 23 coming from overseas. Six cases of two other subvariants, five of which came from abroad, were also confirmed in the past week.Meanwhile, revised entry procedures are set to take effect from Wednesday. Travelers can take a PCR test within three days of arriving in the country, compared to the previous one day. A rapid antigen test that was required six to seven days after arrival will no longer be mandatory but recommended.Also, 12 to 17 year olds will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second shot. Prior to Wednesday, children younger than six were exempted from quarantine if they arrived with fully vaccinated guardians. This age limit will be expanded to 12.