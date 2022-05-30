Rival Parties Clash over Gimpo Airport Relocation Idea

Photo : YONHAP News

With one day to go to the June 1 local elections and parliamentary by-elections, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) butted heads over a proposal to relocate Gimpo International Airport.The PPP on Tuesday, in an apparent attempt to gain more support in the capital region and on Jeju Island, slammed the relocation pledge made by liberal candidates Lee Jae-myung and Song Young-gil, who are running for a parliamentary seat and mayor of Seoul, respectively.PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok held a press conference in Jeju on Tuesday, arguing that the relocation plan is a proposal that will "completely destroy" the island, one of the most popular destinations from Gimpo. He argued that requiring citizens in the capital region to travel to Wonju or Cheongju before flying to Jeju would result in the closure of the Gimpo airport, not a relocation as claimed by the DP candidates.The DP, on the other hand, said the PPP's opposition and criticism will be met with the worst backlash of all local elections.Lee Jae-myung's campaign spokesperson Kim Nam-joon pointed out in an op-ed that some PPP candidates have also proposed relocating Gimpo airport, with Seoul mayor candidate Oh Se-hoon also stating that relocating the airport is a proposal worth reviewing.However, not all DP members are on board with the plan. Gyeonggi governor candidate Kim Dong-yeon told CBS radio that making such a proposal without a prior party consensus is a bit “problematic.”