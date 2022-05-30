Menu Content

Independence Fighters' Descendants Group Names New Leader

Written: 2022-05-31 16:41:38Updated: 2022-05-31 19:12:09

An association comprising descendants and families of South Korea's independence fighters has elected a new leader.

The Heritage of Korean Independence announced on Tuesday that Chang Ho-gwon, former head of the group's Seoul branch, has been elected as the 21st chairman.

He will serve through May of next year, finishing out the remainder of a term left by former chairman Kim Won-wung, who stepped down amid allegations of embezzlement.

Chang is the eldest son of Chang Chun-ha, a freedom fighter and democracy activist who later became a journalist.

In addition to his current role as president of a memorial foundation dedicated to his father, Chang has held various titles over the years, including the head of a monthly magazine and vice chair of the Korean Association in Singapore.
