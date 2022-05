Photo : YONHAP News

Over one million small businesses have received a total of eight trillion won in COVID-19 compensation just on the first day of payouts.According to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups on Tuesday, one-point-three million companies registered for the relief payments from Monday morning, and over eight-point-three trillion won was distributed by early Tuesday morning.This means over 80 percent of all small business owners and small to mid-sized firms that were eligible to register on Monday have already received their share of government compensation.More than one-point-six million companies whose business registration numbers end with an odd number are eligible to apply on Tuesday. From Wednesday, applications can be made regardless of their business registration number.