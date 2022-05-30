Ex-Pres. Moon Files Complaint against Incessantly Loud Protestors

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has filed a complaint against a group of people who have led loud rallies against him in front of his retirement home since he moved in earlier this month.According to the police in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday, Moon and former First Lady Kim Jung-sook filed the complaint via a legal representative against four demonstrators from three different conservative groups.The complaint argues that the accused violated laws while holding rallies and seeks punishment against them.In particular, they were accused of insulting and defaming Moon through the repetitive and expletive-laden dissemination of false information. They are also charged with violating laws established against rallies deemed as threatening to public security.The move by the ex-president follows growing complaints from local residents about the allegedly incessant and vociferous rallies involving loudspeakers and profane language against him.Police plan to launch an investigation into the case in accordance with established procedures.